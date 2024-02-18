MagazineBuy Print

Late Rodri goal earns Man City draw with Chelsea

Pep Guardiola’s team, unbeaten in its last nine league games, remained third in the table on 53 points, four behind leader Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 01:27 IST , MANCHESTER

Reuters
Manchester City’s Rodri celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.
Manchester City’s Rodri celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Rodri celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rodri’s late goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester City against Chelsea on Saturday as the Premier League champion avoided its first home loss in 15 months but had its 12-game winning streak across all competitions ended.



Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea against his former team in the 42nd minute from a counter-attack, beating City defender Kyle Walker before curling the ball past keeper Ederson.

After numerous near-misses that had the City fans holding their heads in frustration, Rodri equalised in the 83rd minute with a thunderous shot that deflected off Trevoh Chalobah into the net.

