Bundesliga 2023-24: Dortmund stumbles to 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg, stays fourth in the points table

Borussia Dortmund and hosts VfL Wolfsburg shared the points in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, leaving the visitors fourth in the Bundesliga, five behind VfB Stuttgart in third.

Dortmund grabbed the lead when Wolfsburg defenders failed to clear a Marco Reus shot and keeper Koen Casteels pushed it into the path of Niclas Fuellkrug who stabbed the ball over the line.

Wolfsburg’s Kevin Behrens had two chances in first-half stoppage time, including a shot that hit the woodwork but Yannick Gerhardt did better in the 64th minute, nodding in from close range to level.

The game was repeatedly interrupted when spectators threw tennis balls onto the pitch in an ongoing fan protest over a planned foreign investment in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund are on 41 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig in fifth, and five behind Stuttgart, 2-1 winners at Darmstadt 98 despite playing with 10 men for the entire second half.