Arsenal pips Manchester United to stay in Women’s Super League title race

Chelsea remains top of the table, level on 34 points with Manchester City and a sold-out Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners close the gap to the top two to three points after the win.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 22:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Cloe Lacasse celebrates scoring their second goal against Man United in the Women’s Super League.
Arsenal’s Cloe Lacasse celebrates scoring their second goal against Man United in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Cloe Lacasse celebrates scoring their second goal against Man United in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal netted three first-half goals in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in front of a record Women’s Super League crowd of 60,160 on Saturday that keeps it in the race for the title after Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Chelsea remains top of the table, level on 34 points with Manchester City, following its loss to City on Friday night, and a sold-out Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners close the gap to the top two to three points after an easy win over United.

The visiting side got off to a flying start and looked dangerous in the opening exchanges, but was derailed in the 10th minute when a Katie McCabe corner to the near post was deflected into her own net by Geyse da Silva Ferreira.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitor when an attempted clearance from Katie Zelem ended up being a perfect cross for Cloe Lacasse to double Arsenal’s lead, and it went in 3-0 up at the break thanks to a Kim Little penalty.

Even though Lucia Garcia netted a consolation goal deep into second-half stoppage time, a comeback never looked on the cards for United as Arsenal cruised to its 10th win of the season to move to 31 points.

With the top three all having played 14 games off the 22-game season, all eyes will be on the March 15 meeting of Chelsea and Arsenal, while fourth-placed Manchester United’s 24 points means its chances of breaking into the top three are all but gone.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Manchester United Women /

Women's Super League

