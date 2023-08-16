Manchester City vs Sevilla, Highlights: City wins UEFA Super Cup in penalties

Another trophy for City and Guardiola

Sevilla fought hard and strong. The Spanish side took the lead and looked good for it until the Palmer equaliser. But they will rue a string of missed chances in the second half, which came out of some sloppy passing from City.

City did the bare minimum. Its powers were more often than not negated by a deep-seated Sevilla defence, which almost marked Haaland out of the game. But in the end, City wins the UEFA Super Cup.