Manchester City vs Sevilla, Highlights: City wins UEFA Super Cup in penalties

Sevilla fought hard and strong. The Spanish side took the lead and looked good for it until the Palmer equaliser. But they will rue a string of missed chances in the second half, which came out of some sloppy passing from City.
City did the bare minimum. Its powers were more often than not negated by a deep-seated Sevilla defence, which almost marked Haaland out of the game. But in the end, City wins the UEFA Super Cup.
- August 17, 2023 02:39Gudelj misses!!
Gudelj under pressure. He has to score to keep his side in the game. He goes to right and opts for power. It comes off the cross bar. City wins the UEFA Super Cup.
- August 17, 2023 02:38Walker almost misses!
Walker with the waekest penalty so far. Bono dives correctly and gets his hand onto it. But he can’t keep it out. City leads 4-3.
- August 17, 2023 02:37Montiel makes it 4-4
Easy as you like it from Montiel. It is back level.
- August 17, 2023 02:36Grealish scores
Grealish waits for Bono to make a move, who goes to his right.
Grealish goes central and gives City the lead.
- August 17, 2023 02:35Rakitic thumps it in
Ederson tries his best to distract Rakitic. He goes the right way, but the Croatia’s penalty packed a punch.
3-3
- August 17, 2023 02:35Kovacic converts
Kovacic sends Bono the other way before placing it to the left bottom corner.
City leads, again.
- August 17, 2023 02:34Sevilla level
Rafa Mir steps up, sidefoots it into the top corner. Sevilla back level.
- August 17, 2023 02:33Alvarez scores!
Julian Alvarez with the second penalty for City. Calm and emphatic. Right top corner.
City back ahead
- August 17, 2023 02:32Ocampos equalises
Ocampos with a long run up. Another low effort and another goal.
Sevilla equalises.
- August 17, 2023 02:32Haaland with the first penalty
Easy, grounded penalty from Haaland.
City leads 1-0.
- August 17, 2023 02:26Full Time
Juanlu fouls from Gvardiol to give City a chance to put the ball into the box from a freekick.
Foden with the set piece and Ake head it goal bound. Bono turns it behind.
Neither side can find the winning goal and we need penalties to determine a winner.
- August 17, 2023 02:1986’
Sevilla’s strategy has been simple. Get the ball to the wings and then pump it in for En-Nesyri to have a go. They continue to stick by it. But City is doing well to prevent the cross from coming into the box, forcing the Spanish side to recycle possession.
- August 17, 2023 02:1482’
City wins a copule of corners, but can’t make nothing much out of it.
Sevilla reacts with a flurry of crosses into the box, with attackers rushing in. City forced on the back foot momentarily.
- August 17, 2023 02:1078’
The game has slowed down a bit. Are we in for a penalty shootout?
Foden drives forward through the left and chips a cross in for Haaland, who was ready to execute an acrobatic kick. But Gudelj clips it away at the right time.
- August 17, 2023 02:0574’
Drinks break taken. Sevilla players in discussion with their coach about how to go ahead. Their tactics have more or less held on against a superior City side so far. We are into the final phase of the Super Cup final.
- August 17, 2023 02:0270’
City amping up the pressure. Crosses flying into the box zoned in on Haaland and the Sevilla defence is forced into action constantly.
- August 17, 2023 01:5766’
Sevilla gets a pop at goal. En-Nesyri is through on goal. But the angle is tight and Ederson comes flying out to make the save. Another chance wasted by the Moroccan.
- August 17, 2023 01:55FULL-TIME!!City equalises!
Code Palmer puts City back level. Rodri with a venomous cross from the left and Palmer manages to flick it over Bono with his head and just like that City is level.
- August 17, 2023 01:5362’
Another mistake from City in the midfield and Sevilla pounce on it. Direct and fast, but Ake makes a vital interception to cut off the attack.
- August 17, 2023 01:4958’
City hasn’t had the greatest start to the second half. Too many loose balls and lack of coherence in attack. Pep is not a happy manager at the moment.
- August 17, 2023 01:4554’
City gives Sevilla another chance to counter. En-Nesyri with the ball inside the shot, which is a wasteful one.
Sevilla soon wins a freekick from shooting range. On target from Jordan and it needed saving from Ederson.
- August 17, 2023 01:4150’
City pushing hard for the equaliser. Rodri controlling the tempo of the game for City.
Sevilla breaks free, Ocampos evades a challenge and puts it on a plate for En-Nesyri, who hits it straight at Ederson from point blank. HUGE CHANCE MISSED!!
- August 17, 2023 01:38Second Half Begins
Sevilla wins a freekick early in the half. A chance to put the ball in the City box and they do so. Cleared away by Ake.
- August 17, 2023 01:20Half Time
Still no luck for City. They continue to dominate possession and are creating chances, But Sevilla is defending impeccably and they succeed in taking the one goal lead into the second half.
- August 17, 2023 01:1542’
City continue to keep the pressure on Sevilla. Bono has been a busy man today and in all likelihood will continue to be. Every single player on the pitch, barring Ederson, are in the Sevilla half for a long while.
- August 17, 2023 01:1138’
Bade wins the first yellow card of the day after a late challenge on Haaland.
Akanji makes a late burst into the box and Palmer finds him with a chipped ball. He wins a corner, which duly dealt by the Sevilla defence.
- August 17, 2023 01:0734’
City unable to put the right ball into the path of Haaland, who is still waiting for his first chance to have a go at Bono today. Sevilla completely pinned back into the final third as City shuffles the ball across its face.
- August 17, 2023 01:0330’
City did not see that coming and now they look to regroup. Effortless passing from one end of the pitch to the other. But the final cross from Gvardiol, aimed at Haaland, was a tad too high.
- August 17, 2023 00:59FULL-TIME!!Sevilla Scores!!
Out of nowhere, Sevilla takes the lead.
Sevilla moves the ball fast and Acuna gets the ball in space down the left. He looks up and launches a ball right into the middle of the box and En-Nesyri leaps high and strong to head it in. GOALLL!!
- August 17, 2023 00:5422’
Haaland hasn’t been involved much in the game so far. But that shouldn’t be a cause of worry for City as he is used to making it count with minimal touches on the ball.
- August 17, 2023 00:5218’
Another save from Bono. This one wasn’t a tough one. Grealish cuts inside from the left and has a go. Bono punches it away for a corner. Sevilla defend the set piece well, but City recycles possession.
- August 17, 2023 00:4814’
Sevilla are holding themselves up well against a rampant City side. Bono is forced out of the goalline to make a punch. Gvardiol retrieves the ball and has a go at it. High and Wide.
- August 17, 2023 00:4310’
Big save from Bono. Ake with a header from inside the six yard box and the Moroccan keeper somehow keeps it away from the goal.
- August 17, 2023 00:418’
City sets camp inside the Sevilla camp. Short, incisive passes from City. But they find no openings. Sevilla breaks back and puts City defence under pressure with some long balls.
- August 17, 2023 00:374’
City, as expected, in control of the ball in the early stages of the game. Akanji loses the ball in the midfield and Sevilla has a chane to shoot. It is a wayward attempt from En-Nesyri.
- August 17, 2023 00:33Kick Off
Manchester City in its primary kit and Sevilla in its away ones. The Spanish side will have an uphill battle today against the European champion.
- August 17, 2023 00:19What happened the last time Man City played Sevilla?
Manchester City has a 100% win rate against Sevilla.
The last time they met was in the UCL last season, when Guardiola’s side won 3-1. Before that the score was much more in the Blue corner - 4-0.
- August 17, 2023 00:05Fond memories for Haaland
- August 16, 2023 23:56Form guide
City started the season almost as if it never left. A comfortable 3-0 demolition of Burnley, with Erling Haaland scoring two.
But Sevilla doesn’t share the mood. The Spanish side crashed to a 1-2 defeat to Villareal, with the winner coming in the 88th defeat. They will be hoping an upset today will spark their season back alive.
- August 16, 2023 23:46Can Guardiola win another European trophy?
- August 16, 2023 23:43No KDB for City!
- August 16, 2023 23:30Just one change from Guardiola
Just one change from Pep Guardiola. Julian Alvarez out and Code Palmer replaces him.
Super Cup is one competition he hasn’t won as the City manager. But he has won it thrice before, once with Bayern Munich and twice with Barcelona.
- August 16, 2023 23:26Here is how Sevilla will lineup
- August 16, 2023 23:24Manchester City lineup
