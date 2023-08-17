MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City beats Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

The first nine spot-kicks of the shootout were all converted but Nemanja Gudelj struck his penalty against the crossbar to hand victory to City.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 02:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout.
Manchester City players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
infoIcon

Manchester City players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Manchester City beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after they drew 1-1 on Wednesday to win the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in its history.

The first nine spot-kicks of the shootout were all converted but Nemanja Gudelj struck his penalty against the crossbar to hand victory to City.

RELATED | Manchester City vs Sevilla Highlights

Youssef En-Nesyri had given Europa League winner Sevilla the lead with a towering header in the 25th minute but City equalised through a header from 21-year-old Cole Palmer in the 63rd minute.

Nathan Ake could have won it for City, last season’s Champions League winner, in added time but his stooping header from five yards was saved by Yassine Bounou.

Manchester City lost 4-1 to Arsenal on penalties in England’s Community Shield 10 days ago after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Manchester City /

Sevilla /

UEFA Super Cup

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
