Manchester City will give Liverpool guard of honour: Guardiola

Premier League champions Liverpool will be given a guard of honour by Manchester City when the two sides clash on Thursday, Pep Guardiola said on Saturday.

Liverpool won its first English league title in 30 years after City lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

“Of course we are going to do it. We are going to do the guard of honour of course," Guardiola said.

“Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it,” he added.

Liverpool won the title with seven games to spare and when asked if his team lacked any motivation, Guardiola defending his team said, “A team that wins eight titles (trophies) in the last three years has passion, in every single game, in every competition, everywhere. No one in this country can say that.”

“It is so difficult to do what we have done in the most difficult league in the world but you cannot win all the time.

"There was one team that was exceptional and, when one team is exceptional, I say learn from them and congratulate them. It is simple. This team's passion and desire, it is going and going and going again,” he added.

Liverpool holds a 23-point advantage over second-placed City.

