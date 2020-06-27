Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Barca's title bid blunted after 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo Barcelona's hopes to defend its La Liga title were dealt a blow after a late goal from Iago Aspas earned Celta Vigo a 2-2 draw. Reuters 27 June, 2020 23:07 IST Celta Vigo players celebrate Iago Aspas' second goal as Lionel Messi (left) walks off dejected in the La Liga match on Saturday. - getty images Reuters 27 June, 2020 23:07 IST Spain striker Iago Aspas dealt a fresh blow to Barcelona's La Liga title hopes by striking a late free kick to snatch a 2-2 draw on Saturday as Quique Setien's side twice threw away the lead in a thrilling match.The draw stretched Barcelona's winless run at the Estadio de Balaidos to six games with its last win dating back to June 2015. The draw put Barca back on top of the table on 69 points but Real Madrid, on 68, can go two points clear at the summit with seven games to go if they beat Espanyol away from home on Sunday.READ: Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona - As it happenedLuis Suarez headed Barca in front in the 20th minute thanks to piece of brilliance from Lionel Messi, who looked certain to fire at goal from a free kick but instead lofted the ball towards his Uruguayan strike partner.Russia striker Fedor Smolov equalised for Celta in the 50th minute before Suarez again combined with Messi to restore Barca's lead in the 67th minute. However, Aspas converted a free kick with two minutes remaining to save a point for Oscar Garcia's men. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos