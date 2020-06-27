La Liga: Barca's title bid blunted after 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo

Spain striker Iago Aspas dealt a fresh blow to Barcelona's La Liga title hopes by striking a late free kick to snatch a 2-2 draw on Saturday as Quique Setien's side twice threw away the lead in a thrilling match.

The draw stretched Barcelona's winless run at the Estadio de Balaidos to six games with its last win dating back to June 2015. The draw put Barca back on top of the table on 69 points but Real Madrid, on 68, can go two points clear at the summit with seven games to go if they beat Espanyol away from home on Sunday.

Luis Suarez headed Barca in front in the 20th minute thanks to piece of brilliance from Lionel Messi, who looked certain to fire at goal from a free kick but instead lofted the ball towards his Uruguayan strike partner.

Russia striker Fedor Smolov equalised for Celta in the 50th minute before Suarez again combined with Messi to restore Barca's lead in the 67th minute. However, Aspas converted a free kick with two minutes remaining to save a point for Oscar Garcia's men.