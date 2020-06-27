La Liga LIVE: Suarez puts Barcelona 1-0 up against Celta Vigo

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo at Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez.

31' Vidal receives the ball outside the box as Semedo and Suarez make runs into the box. The Chilean, however, goes for the glory and drags his shot wide off the far post.

27' Celta is clearly winning the midfield battle. The home side has managed to keep the ball off Barcelona since Suarez's opener. The players break for drinks.

23' CLOSE! How did that stay out! The Barca defence is all over the place. Aspas cuts in easily from the right wing and has a shot at the goal as Semedo makes a last-ditch tackle. Celta hit back again after Smolov plays a delightful throughball to Smolov. The Russian beats Ter Stegen but his shot misses the far post by a whisker.

20' GOAL BARCELONA! Absolute genius from Messi. The Blaugrana captain spots Suarez unmarked at the far post and cross it to the Uruguayan who scores with an easy header.

19' Messi and Puig combine on the right side as Vidal is brought down by Aidoo as Barca wins a free kick in a dangerous area.

17' Magic from Messi! The Argentinian goes around the right flank and takes out the entire Celta defence with a dink towards Semedo at the near post. The full back cuts it back for Suarez in the centre but Celta defenders scramble to clear the ball away.

15' Brais breaks into the final third on the right side and whips in a cross at the near post. Smolov is unable to time his jump as Umtiti clears it away.

12' Jordi Alba gets booked for a high-arm challenge on Brais Mendez. The full-back is furious at the decision. Barca's midfield looks vulnerable with Celta overcrowding it. Umtiti takes Aspas off the ball with a robust tackle outside the box.

10' Messi cuts in from the left and tries to find Suarez who makes a run into the box. Saenz makes an interception. The resultant corner kick sends Celta defence into panic mode as Aidoo fails to clear the ball. Puig smashes the second ball from outside the box, but the ball goes over the line for a goal kick.

7' Celta get hold off the ball from a second Barcelona corner and break away through Aspas and Smolov. Smolov delays his shot by a second which allows Umtiti to block it. Celta takes a short corner but the visitor clears it away with ease.

5' Crossbar! Messi's free kick curls dangerously at the near as Jacobo clears away for a corner. Messi takes the corner quickly as Pique gets a head to it. The shot comes off the crossbar as Celta breathe a sigh of relief.

4' Alba whips in a cross from the left flank but Araujo heads it away to safety. Barca builds from the back as it tries to move the ball from the right side and wins a free kick.

1' KICK-OFF! Barcelona begins the proceedings as Vidal puts Ansu Fati through on the left wing. The winger gets close to the near post but a strong challenge from Aidoo takes him off the ball.

We are ready for kick-off as the players walk on to the rain-soaked pitch.

Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez has been a tough venue for Barcelona. The Catalan giant has not won at Celta Vigo in the past five outings.

Will the changes work for Barca? Quique Setien has made three big changes to the line-up that started against Athletic Bilbao. Antoine Greizmann, who has not scored in the past seven games, has been benched in favour of teenager Ansu Fati while Clement Lenglet makes way for his compatriot Samuel Umtiti. In the midfield, Arthur has been dropped to give way for the club's youth product Riqui Puig.

Line-ups:

Celta Vigo (3-5-2): Blanco; Aidoo, Saenz, Araujo; Vazquez, Jacobo, Okay, Denis Suarez, Brais Mendez; Smolov, Aspas

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Vidal, Rakitic, Puig; Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez, Messi

Form Guide: Barcelona - DWDWW, Celta Vigo- DWWDL

Barcelona - DWDWW, Celta Vigo- DWWDL What's at stake: Barcelona, which is second in the table by goal difference, needs to win this match to keep the title hunt alive. A draw would see it remain in second with a chance of Real Madrid increasing its lead if it wins against Espanyol tomorrow. A win for Celta Vigo will see it move to 14th by overtaking Alaves and Valladolid.

