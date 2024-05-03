South Africa announces Sri Lanka, Pakistan home series in 2024-25

South Africa will host Sri Lanka for two tests and Pakistan for an all-format tour in the 2024-25 home summer, officials confirmed on Friday, with the women’s team to play a first test on home soil since 2002 when it welcomes England.

South Africa play tests against Sri Lanka in Durban and Gqeberha before Pakistan arrive for three T20s, three One Day Internationals and two tests in Pretoria and Cape Town.

Unlike earlier this year there will be no clash between any of the test series and Cricket South Africa’s flagship SA20 League competition, which is vital to its financial future.

ALSO READ: Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Paudel to lead the young squad; Sompal Kami and Karan KC included

The 2024 edition overlapped with a two-test series in New Zealand, which meant South Africa controversially sent a much weakened squad for the matches and were well beaten in both.

The England women’s side will have an all-formats tour that includes three T20 matches (November 24-30), three ODIs (December 4-11) and a single test in Bloemfontein (December 15-18).

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa: First test: November 27-December 1 (Durban) Second test: December 5-9 (Gqeberha)