South Africa announces Sri Lanka, Pakistan home series in 2024-25

South Africa play tests against Sri Lanka in Durban and Gqeberha before Pakistan arrive for three T20s, three One Day Internationals and two tests in Pretoria and Cape Town.

Published : May 03, 2024 14:47 IST , Cape Town - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s team in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s team in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s team in action during the group stage match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

South Africa will host Sri Lanka for two tests and Pakistan for an all-format tour in the 2024-25 home summer, officials confirmed on Friday, with the women’s team to play a first test on home soil since 2002 when it welcomes England.

South Africa play tests against Sri Lanka in Durban and Gqeberha before Pakistan arrive for three T20s, three One Day Internationals and two tests in Pretoria and Cape Town.

Unlike earlier this year there will be no clash between any of the test series and Cricket South Africa’s flagship SA20 League competition, which is vital to its financial future.

The 2024 edition overlapped with a two-test series in New Zealand, which meant South Africa controversially sent a much weakened squad for the matches and were well beaten in both.

The England women’s side will have an all-formats tour that includes three T20 matches (November 24-30), three ODIs (December 4-11) and a single test in Bloemfontein (December 15-18).

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa:
First test: November 27-December 1 (Durban)
Second test: December 5-9 (Gqeberha)
Pakistan tour of South Africa:
First T20: December 10 (Durban)
Second T20: December 13 (Pretoria)
Third T20: December 14 (Johannesburg)
First ODI: December 17 (Paarl)
Second ODI: December 19 (Cape Town)
Third ODI: December 22 (Johannesburg)
First Test: December 26-30 (Pretoria)
Second Test: January 3-7 (Cape Town)

