MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: ‘Glad people are taking my name for the right reasons,’ says Riyan Parag after SRH vs RR

IPL 2024: Riyan Parag reflected on Rajasthan Royals’ one-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, his knock and overall form in the ongoing tournament.

Published : May 03, 2024 11:17 IST , HYDERABAD - 3 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Riyan Parag’s 49-ball 77 almost took Rajasthan Royals over the line.
Riyan Parag’s 49-ball 77 almost took Rajasthan Royals over the line. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Riyan Parag’s 49-ball 77 almost took Rajasthan Royals over the line. | Photo Credit: AFP

“It was dramatic. I think that’s one word that I would like to use. Always, never fun to end up on the losing side. We did a lot of things right,” said Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals after his side lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by just one run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday night.

“It’s just one bad game, I think. We just probably made a few errors in like 2-3 overs and that cost us the game,” said Riyan, who, in the company of Yashasvi Jaiswal, almost pulled it off for Royals.

“It was very calculative of what we wanted to do. Just while trying that scoop because [T.] Natarajan was bowling good slow bouncers. Hence, he did the yorker and then he went with that shot,” he said of Jaiswal’s dismissal at a crucial stage after the century stand for the third wicket.

“I was trying to muscle it for a six. Probably an error in execution but I don’t really think we threw our wickets. It would have been nice to stay at the end,” Riyan said about his own dismissal.

“But, again, you have got to give credit to how they bowled. It’s their home ground. They surely bowled like they knew how the wicket has played. Especially Cummins, bowling that 19th over,” he said. “They bowled better than us in the slog overs,” he added.

“I think it was good for the first six overs in the second innings. Because of the brand new ball. But then, as soon as the seventh over started, it started gripping as well. So, I think it was an even play, an even field for both the teams,” Riyan said even while stressing it was pretty much the same in both the innings.

“In the first six overs, we bowled really well. Last few overs, I think we could have cut them down for another 10-15 runs. But yeah, like I said, it happens,” he said.

“They batted well, Nitish batted so well. Some of the sixes were just pure skill play. So yeah, you can’t really blame the game here. You just have to give credit to the way they played,” Riyan said.

On his own batting, the Royals star batter said he had to improve in a lot of areas.

“I can never perfect it, but I can get a lot better in some of the areas that I know. And, yeah, I’m never looking for perfection. But then, every game that I make these errors, I make these small mistakes, I try to learn from them,” he said.

“I’m just glad they’re taking my name for the right reasons now. So, I wasn’t really thinking about anything. I’m really, really happy for the boys in our team,” Riyan said on whether he was thinking about World Cup selection.

Related Topics

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Glad people are taking my name for the right reasons,’ says Riyan Parag after SRH vs RR
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: The ISL final presents another chapter of the system versus circumstance conundrum
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. The King of Second Chances: Mizo-flash Chhangte’s purple patch leads Mumbai City FC to the ISL final
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Sixes, Spectacle, Success: IPL’s Entertainment Bonanza
    Anindya Dutta
  5. Lyles, Bol, Jacobs headline world relays with Olympic places up for grabs
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Glad people are taking my name for the right reasons,’ says Riyan Parag after SRH vs RR
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Top Pakistan medical official resigns for mishandling fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury
    AP
  3. West Indies cricketer Devon Thomas banned for five years for match fixing
    AP
  4. ICC releases official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Missing T20 World Cup hurts,’ says Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Glad people are taking my name for the right reasons,’ says Riyan Parag after SRH vs RR
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: The ISL final presents another chapter of the system versus circumstance conundrum
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. The King of Second Chances: Mizo-flash Chhangte’s purple patch leads Mumbai City FC to the ISL final
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Sixes, Spectacle, Success: IPL’s Entertainment Bonanza
    Anindya Dutta
  5. Lyles, Bol, Jacobs headline world relays with Olympic places up for grabs
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment