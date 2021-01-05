Manchester City women have four positive tests

Manchester City says four members of its women’s football team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The FA Women’s Super League club did not identify the affected players but said they were self-isolating in accordance with Football Association and U.K. government protocol.

Manchester City is scheduled to host the West Ham women behind closed doors on Saturday.

The Manchester City men have also been hit by COVID, with six players missing from Sunday’s 3-1 win at at Chelsea.

The Premier League will continue during the latest lockdown in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced there will be another lockdown starting on Wednesday and lasting until at least mid-February.

But the government says elite sportspeople will be allowed to compete and train. That means there will be no suspension of the Premier League or England’s other professional football leagues.

All English football was suspended for more than three months when the pandemic was declared in March.