Football Football Five substitutes approved for League Cup semis and final Teams will be allowed to name nine substitutes and make five substitutions during the League Cup semifinals and final. Reuters 04 January, 2021 22:08 IST Premier League clubs had voted against five substitutions before the start of the 2020-21 season. - Getty Images Reuters 04 January, 2021 22:08 IST Teams involved in this week's League Cup semi-finals and April's final will be allowed to make five substitutions instead of three, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday as they look to ease the burden of fixture congestion.The Premier League voted against allowing teams to make five substitutions per match this season but the EFL said it had consulted with the four remaining clubs in the League Cup. The clubs can also name nine substitutes on the bench. Premier League to trial concussion substitutes Tottenham Hotspur hosts second-tier Brentford on Tuesday, while Manchester United takes on Manchester City on Wednesday.The League Cup final, which is usually held in February, was postponed to April 25 in the hope that fans, currently not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be able to attend.