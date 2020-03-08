Manchester Derby LIVE: United eyes Premier League double over City

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR'S LIVE coverage of the English Premier League 's Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Stats from the upcoming encounter:

Manchester United has lost its last three home games against Manchester City in all competitions, it has only lost four against City consecutively once previously, between January 1926 and February 1931.

Manchester City has already lost twice to Manchester United this season, the Premier League and the League Cup- it has also lost three times against them in three previous season; 1956-57, 1995-96 and 2009-10.

The away side has won six of the last seven matches between Manchester United and Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception being a 3-1 win for City in November 2018.

Starting XIs: Manchester United: David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron, Wan-Bissakka, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Brandon Williams, Daniel James, Anthony Martial Subs: Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Axel Tuanzebe, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Scott McTominay Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero Subs: Claudio Bravo, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, David Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Eric Garcia

Team news:

Manchester United has made a host of changes from its last match. (W vs Derby in FA Cup)

Seven changes:

Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Lingard, Ighalo, McTominay, Mata - OUT

De Gea, Martial, Maguire, Williams, James, Wan-Bissakka, Matic- IN

Manchester City, too, has made six changes from it FA Cup win against Sheffield United.

Bravo, Stones, Mahrez, Silva, Jesus, Mendy - OUT

Ederson, Fernandinho, Sterling, Foden, Zinchenko, Gundogan- IN

FORM GUIDE:

Manchester United:

Current position in table: 7th

Form guide (last 5 matches): Draw, Win, Win, Draw, Loss

Manchester City:

Current position in table: 2nd

Form guide (last 5 matches): Win, Win, Loss, Win, Draw

MANCHESTER DERBY PREVIEW:

At Old Trafford, Manchester United badly needs a third derby win against Manchester City this season as it battles to qualify for the Champions League. Fifth-placed United is three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, which hosts Everton on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team stumbled when a blunder from keeper David De Gea forced it to settle for a draw at Everton last weekend.

City, in contrast, is on a high after beating Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg, then retaining the League Cup against Aston Villa on Sunday and advancing to the FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. United has defeated City twice already, but was beaten by it at Old Trafford in the League Cup semifinals.

UNITED'S WOEFUL RUN AT HOME VS CITY

Manchester United boasts a pair of Manchester derby victories this season on enemy turf at the Etihad Stadium – triumphing 2-1 in the Premier League in December before a 1-0 win was not quite enough to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

At Old Trafford, though, the recent Premier League history of the fixture has served up a far more unpalatable reality for the Red Devils.

A 2-1 win in 2008 was City's first success at its great rival's ground for 34 years, but a trio of United wins followed, culminating in Wayne Rooney's unforgettable overhead kick to claim three points on the way to the 2010-11 Premier League title.

Since then it has been a very different story and here we look back at the woeful run of form Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will hope to overturn in Sunday's league clash.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-6 MANCHESTER CITY (OCTOBER 23, 2011)

The game that emphatically announced a power shift in Manchester was on the cards. Mario Balotelli came, saw, conquered and had the "Why Always Me" T-shirt to prove it with goals either side of forcing Jonny Evans into a red card. Sergio Aguero capped a scintillating team move to make it 3-0 before Darren Fletcher's excellent finish persuaded Alex Ferguson's depleted side to chase the game in foolhardy fashion.

David Silva slotted in to split a brace from substitute Edin Dzeko and a derby demolition was complete. The margin of victory continued to resonate at the end of the campaign as City pipped United to the title on goal difference.

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 MANCHESTER CITY (APRIL 8, 2013)

Ferguson's side responded to that disappointment with a dominant campaign to earn its boss one more Premier League crown. The destination of the title was already a formality before City arrived for the derby, in which Aguero came off the bench to ram a brilliant solo strike into the roof of the net and settle the match. A Vincent Kompany own goal had briefly cancelled out James Milner's deflected second-half opener.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-3 MANCHESTER CITY (MARCH 25, 2014)

A result that arguably marked the nadir of David Moyes' ill-fated stint as Ferguson's successor. Nine days on from Liverpool easing to a comprehensive 3-0 win at Old Trafford, City followed suit. There was little doubt over the outcome after Dzeko struck in the first minute. The Bosnian star also volleyed in a 56th-minute corner before Yaya Toure contributed to a personal 20-goal tally that proved pivotal to securing the title for Manuel Pellegrini's City.

MANCHESTER UNITED 4-2 MANCHESTER CITY (APRIL 12, 2015)

When Aguero tapped in from Silva's pass inside the first 10 minutes, another City procession looked on the cards. But United roared back in ferocious fashion. Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini ensured Louis van Gaal's team were ahead at the break before Juan Mata scampered through a scattered defence to get in on the act and Chris Smalling powered in number four. Aguero's 100th goal in City colours late on was scant consolation.

