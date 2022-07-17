Football

Man United reaches agreement with Ajax for Martinez signing

Martinez is Erik Ten Hag’s third summer signing after Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

Team Sportstar
17 July, 2022 19:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez controls the ball during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Mario Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina on February 1, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez controls the ball during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Mario Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, Argentina on February 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United has reached an agreement for young defender Lisandro Martinez from Eredivisie champion, Ajax.  The transfer is subject to a medical, finalising player terms, and UK visa requirements.

The 24-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, will be Erik Ten Hag’s third summer signing after Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

Martinez made 36 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, helping the club win the league title and finish as runner-up of the Dutch Cup. He also has seven caps for Argentina.

More to follow......

