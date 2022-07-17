Manchester United has reached an agreement for young defender Lisandro Martinez from Eredivisie champion, Ajax. The transfer is subject to a medical, finalising player terms, and UK visa requirements.

The 24-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, will be Erik Ten Hag’s third summer signing after Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

Martinez made 36 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, helping the club win the league title and finish as runner-up of the Dutch Cup. He also has seven caps for Argentina.

