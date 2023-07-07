MagazineBuy Print

Edwin van der Sar in ICU after suffering cerebral haemorrhage

Ajax, where Van der Sar was serving as the chief executive until May, confirmed that the former goalkeeper has had bleeding around his brain.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 21:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Van der Sar is a Manchester United icon where he made 266 appearances at Man Utd in all competitions and kept 135 clean sheets.
Van der Sar is a Manchester United icon where he made 266 appearances at Man Utd in all competitions and kept 135 clean sheets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Van der Sar is a Manchester United icon where he made 266 appearances at Man Utd in all competitions and kept 135 clean sheets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United and Ajax legend Edwin van der Sar has suffered cerebral haemorrhage on Friday.

Ajax, where Van der Sar was serving as the chief executive until May, confirmed that the former goalkeeper has had bleeding around his brain. He is currently placed in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition.

“Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you,” Ajax said in a statement.

Van der Sar had decided to leave his position as Ajax’s policymaker as of June 1 less than six weeks ago. After receiving criticism for months, the former international declared on May 30 that he was “finished” altogether.

He was becoming increasingly frustrated by the athletic issues at Ajax, which had a poor season and where he also had to bid farewell to his friend and co-director Marc Overmars, due to his inappropriate behaviour.

Van der Sar is considered a Manchester United icon where he made 266 appearances at Man Utd in all competitions and kept 135 clean sheets.

The Van der Sar family has now been impacted twice with cerebral haemorrhage when his wife Annemarie experienced the same condition back in 2009.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
