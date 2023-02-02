Football

Martial, Fred strike as Man United cruises past Forest into League Cup final

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to secure a 5-0 aggregate win and a place in the League Cup final.

02 February, 2023 03:46 IST
 Manchester United’s Anthony Martial celebrates scoring their first goal with Marcus Rashford.

 Manchester United’s Anthony Martial celebrates scoring their first goal with Marcus Rashford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

January signing Wout Weghorst almost followed his goal in the first leg with another in an opening period of few clear-cut chances, heading a pinpoint Casemiro cross against the post at Old Trafford.

United manager Erik ten Hag sent top scorer Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Martial on in the second half to try to put the tie to bed, and the French forward scuffed home the opener in the 73rd minute.

Brazilian Fred put the icing on the cake three minutes later, tapping in at the far post to book his team a final date with Newcastle United on Feb. 26.

