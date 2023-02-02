PSG extends Ligue 1 lead with Montpellier win as Mbappe limps off

Lionel Messi scored as Paris St Germain stretched its Ligue 1 lead to five points with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday, but will be sweating on Kylian Mbappe’s fitness with the Champions League round of 16 looming.

France forward Mbappe sustained an apparent thigh injury and missed a penalty, two weeks before the capital side takes on Bayern Munich in its Champions League last-16 first leg.

Mbappe limped off holding his left thigh after 20 minutes into a lacklustre first half, but PSG burst into life after the break with Fabian Ruiz, Messi and Warren Zaire-Emery finding the net to put the defending champion on 51 points from 21 games.

Olympique de Marseille claimed a 2-0 victory at Nantes to leapfrog RC Lens, which dropped its first points at home in a 1-0 defeat by Nice, into second place.