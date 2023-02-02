Football

PSG extends Ligue 1 lead with Montpellier win as Mbappe limps off

Lionel Messi scored as Paris St Germain stretched its Ligue 1 lead to five points with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday, but will be sweating on Kylian Mbappe’s fitness with the Champions League round of 16 looming.

Reuters
02 February, 2023 03:41 IST
02 February, 2023 03:41 IST
PSG’s Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal.

PSG’s Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Lionel Messi scored as Paris St Germain stretched its Ligue 1 lead to five points with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday, but will be sweating on Kylian Mbappe’s fitness with the Champions League round of 16 looming.

Lionel Messi scored as Paris St Germain stretched its Ligue 1 lead to five points with a 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday, but will be sweating on Kylian Mbappe’s fitness with the Champions League round of 16 looming.

Also Read
Montpellier 1-3 PSG highlights, Ligue 1: Messi, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery goals guide Les Parisiens to win

France forward Mbappe sustained an apparent thigh injury and missed a penalty, two weeks before the capital side takes on Bayern Munich in its Champions League last-16 first leg.

Mbappe limped off holding his left thigh after 20 minutes into a lacklustre first half, but PSG burst into life after the break with Fabian Ruiz, Messi and Warren Zaire-Emery finding the net to put the defending champion on 51 points from 21 games.

Olympique de Marseille claimed a 2-0 victory at Nantes to leapfrog RC Lens, which dropped its first points at home in a 1-0 defeat by Nice, into second place.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us