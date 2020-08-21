Football Football Man Utd captain Harry Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl Harry Maguire was detained after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Reuters ATHENS 21 August, 2020 15:58 IST Harry Maguire has landed in a controversy and has been detained for questioning. - Getty Images Reuters ATHENS 21 August, 2020 15:58 IST The captain of British soccer club Manchester United was detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.Harry Maguire was detained after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.“The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him,” a police official said. “The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos