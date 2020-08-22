Football Football Man United captain Harry Maguire released as assault trial postponed Harry Maguire’s trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor. AP 22 August, 2020 17:34 IST Manchester United captain and central defender Harry Maguire (File Photo). - Twitter AP 22 August, 2020 17:34 IST Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor.The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, a source from the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.WATCH | Harry Maguire arrives at Syros police station after 'altercation' Maguire left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination. He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos