Members of Man United staff on self-isolation, game against Newcastle will be played as scheduled

Manchester United's heads of development Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench in Sunday's Premier League match against Newcastle United after some members of the coaching staff were forced to self-isolate, the club said.

The Old Trafford club did not say whether the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Dortmund crushes Schalke 4-0 in Ruhr derby with Haaland double

British media reported the players were not affected and the club said the game will go ahead.

"The home Premier League game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford will kick off at 19:00 GMT," the club said in a statement.

Solskjaer's side is second in the standings, 10 points behind neighbouring rival Manchester City, which plays Arsenal.