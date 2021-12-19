Football Football Women's Super League: Manchester United crushes Villa to go third Manchester United thumped Aston Villa 5-0 on Sunday in its last Women's Super League game of 2021 to take advantage of postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks and rise to third in the table ahead of the Christmas break. Reuters MANCHESTER 19 December, 2021 22:22 IST Ella Toone (right) scored a brace in Manchester United's 5-0 WSL win over Aston Villa on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MANCHESTER 19 December, 2021 22:22 IST Manchester United thumped Aston Villa 5-0 on Sunday in its last Women's Super League game of 2021 to take advantage of postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks and rise to third in the table ahead of the Christmas break.Leader Arsenal's game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea's clash with West Ham United and Manchester City's meeting with Reading were postponed due to the virus.READ: Barclays extends WSL sponsorship in record deal for UK women's sport United took advantage as Ella Toone notched two goals to add to a penalty from Katie Zelem and second-half strikes from Lucy Staniforth and Martha Thomas, lifting the Reds to third on 18 points, seven behind Arsenal and three adrift of Chelsea.Bottom side Leicester City takes on second-bottom Birmingham City later on Sunday and Tottenham Hotspur plays Everton. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :