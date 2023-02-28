Football

Man Utd and Palace fined 55,000 pounds each for mass confrontation

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined 55,000 pounds for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England’s Football Association said on Tuesday.

Reuters
28 February, 2023 23:08 IST
Casemiro of Manchester United clashes with Will Hughes of Crystal Palace leading to a red card decision during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 04, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Casemiro of Manchester United clashes with Will Hughes of Crystal Palace leading to a red card decision during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined 55,000 pounds (66,506 USD) for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the second half of the Feb. 4 game - which United won 2-1 at home - where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

United accepted that it had failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour, but Palace had denied the charge.

“An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both of the clubs’ fines,” the FA said.

United, which is third in the standings, next hosts West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday while 12th-placed Palace is away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

