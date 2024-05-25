MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United enters list of teams to win both men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season

Earlier this month, Manchester United also won the Women’s FA Cup for the first time in its history with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final on May 12

Published : May 25, 2024 22:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United became FA Cup champion for the 13th time in its history after it beat rival Manchester City 2-1 in the final
Manchester United became FA Cup champion for the 13th time in its history after it beat rival Manchester City 2-1 in the final | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United became FA Cup champion for the 13th time in its history after it beat rival Manchester City 2-1 in the final | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United became FA Cup champion for the 13th time in its history after it beat rival Manchester City 2-1 in the final played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put United on course to win the FA Cup for the first time in eight years.

Earlier this month, Manchester United also won the Women’s FA Cup for the first time in its history with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final on May 12.

After its victory on Saturday, United entered an exclusive club of teams to win both the men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season. Take a look at the list of teams to have achieved this feat before:

Southampton: 1975-76
Arsenal: 2013-14
Chelsea: 2017-18
Manchester City: 2018-19
Manchester United: 2023-24

Related Topics

Manchester United /

FA Cup /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United enters list of teams to win both men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. How many Cup finals have Pep Guardiola lost as a manager?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most titles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United enters list of teams to win both men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season
    Team Sportstar
  2. How many Cup finals have Pep Guardiola lost as a manager?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most titles?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United wins FA Cup LIVE Reactions: David Beckham among other react
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United enters list of teams to win both men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Final: Batting powerhouses Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad collide in spin-friendly Chennai
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. How many Cup finals have Pep Guardiola lost as a manager?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most titles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment