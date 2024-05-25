Manchester United enters list of teams to win both men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season

Manchester United became FA Cup champion for the 13th time in its history after it beat rival Manchester City 2-1 in the final played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put United on course to win the FA Cup for the first time in eight years.

Earlier this month, Manchester United also won the Women’s FA Cup for the first time in its history with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final on May 12.

After its victory on Saturday, United entered an exclusive club of teams to win both the men’s and women’s FA Cup in the same season. Take a look at the list of teams to have achieved this feat before: