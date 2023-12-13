MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United creates unwanted records after finishing bottom of UEFA Champions League group

United became the first Premier League side to finish bottom of a Champions League group twice, after having done the same in 2005/06.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 19:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United players are dejected after Bayern’s Kingsley Coman scored his side’s opening goal during the group A Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
Manchester United players are dejected after Bayern’s Kingsley Coman scored his side’s opening goal during the group A Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: DAVE THOMPSON/AP
infoIcon

Manchester United players are dejected after Bayern’s Kingsley Coman scored his side’s opening goal during the group A Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: DAVE THOMPSON/AP

Manchester United’s horror UEFA Champions League campaign wounded to a sorry end as the Premier League side finished bottom of the Group A in the tournament after falling to a 0-1 defeat to group-topper Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

With this, United became the first Premier League side to finish bottom of a Champions League group twice, after having done the same in 2005/06. This is also the fourth time an English side has finished dead last in the group stage of the competition - Blackburn Rovers (1995/96) and Manchester City (2012/23) being the other two.

RELATED | Manchester United out of Europe after 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich

The three-time European champion, which secured just one win in the group, also set the unwanted record of most goals conceded (15) by a Premier League side in the group stage of a Champions League campaign .

Only one English side has ever garnered few points than the Red Devils this season (four) in a UCL season - Manchester City in 2012 (three).

This is also United’s worst Champions League campaign, in terms of losses incurred and points gained.

FC Copenhagen joined Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 as the group runner-up, while third-placed Galatasaray moved on to the Europa League.

