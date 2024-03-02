MagazineBuy Print

Late Okafor strike earns Milan 1-0 win at depleted Lazio

Milan, third in the league standings on 56 points, broke the deadlock in the 88th minute when substitute Okafor scored on a rebound from near the penalty spot.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 08:03 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Noah Okafor celebrates scoring.
AC Milan’s Noah Okafor celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Noah Okafor celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A late goal by forward Noah Okafor earned AC Milan a 1-0 win at Lazio in Serie A on Friday after a chaotic end to the game in which the hosts were reduced to eight men in stoppage time.

Milan, third in the league standings on 56 points, broke the deadlock in the 88th minute when substitute Okafor scored on a rebound from near the penalty spot.

Lazio were down to 10 men in the 57th minute when defender Luca Pellegrini received a second booking for trying to unlawfully stop Christian Pulisic after losing the ball. The hosts ended the match with eight players after defender Adam Marusic and midfielder Matteo Guendouzi were also sent off.

Milan is one point adrift of second-placed Juventus who travel to Napoli on Sunday and 13 behind leader Inter Milan, which hosts Genoa on Monday.

