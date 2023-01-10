Football

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup quarterfinal: When, where to watch, live streaming info

The Red Devils will make their fifth appearance at the last-eight stage of the competition in the last seven seasons, as they look to lift the trophy for the sixth time in our history.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 17:53 IST
Erik ten Hag will looks to extend Manchester United’s winning run when his team takes on Charlton Athletic late on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag will looks to extend Manchester United’s winning run when his team takes on Charlton Athletic late on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United will host Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. Erik ten Hag’s side is on a seven-match winning run (in competitive fixture) and will look to continue that against the League One side at home.

United plays rival Manchester City three days later, which may allow Ten Hag to make a number of changes in the starting lineup against a team two divisions below the Premier League side.

One of the most important players who will be unavailable is Bruno Fernandes, who will serve a one-match ban after receiving two yellow cards. Donny Van de Beek also remains out with injury.

Younger players, such as Facundo Pellistri, Kobbie Mainoo and Zidane Iqbal, were spotted as part of the main group, in training before matchday while Tom Heaton may be given a shot in goal.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, is expected to start an unchanged lineups against United.

The Addicks beat Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties in the previous round, defeating a Premier League side for the first time in over 15 years.

At Old Trafford, it will hope for a similar miracle.

Head-to-head:

Manchester United and Charlton Athletic have met 59 times since 1932 and the Red Devils have come out victorious 38 times, while the Addicks have won 10 times. The remaining matches have been draws.

The last time the two side met, Charlton was still in the Premier League, with United winning the match 2-0 on February 10, 2007.

Form Guide:

Manchester United comes into the match following a 3-1 win over Frank Lampard’s Everton and has won five matches in a row.

Charlton, on the other hand, is looking to turn the tides, with two consecutive wins after a winless run of 11 games.

Predicted lineups: Man United vs Charlton Athletic
Man United: Heaton - Lindelof, Maguire, Lisandro, Malacia - Fred, McTominay, Casemiro - Garnacho, Antony, Rashford
Charlton: MacGillivray - Clare, Inniss, Ness, Sessegnon - Morgan, Dobson, Fraser - Rak-Sakyi, Leaburn, Blackett-Taylor

Man United last five games:

  • ⦿ Man United 3-1 Everton
  • ⦿ Man United 3-0 Bournemouth
  • ⦿ Wolves 0-1 Man United
  • ⦿ Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic last five games:

  • ⦿ Charlton 2-1 Lincoln
  • ⦿ Portsmouth 1-3 Charlton
  • ⦿ Oxford United 3-1 Charlton
  • ⦿ Charlton 1-1 Peterborough
  • ⦿ Charlton 0-0 Brighton (4-3 on penalties)
When and where will Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic be played?
The Carabao Cup quarterfinal, Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic will be played at the Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The match is scheduled for a 1:30 am IST kick-off (8 pm BST)
Where can I watch Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic?
Unfortunately, the Carabao Cup quarterfinal will neither be live telecast or live streamed in India.

Videos

