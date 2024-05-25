MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United wins FA Cup LIVE Reactions: David Beckham among other react

Manchester United won the FA Cup final 2-1 against arch-rival Man City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and continued to cut Arsenal’s lead (14 titles) in becoming the most successful team in the tournament. 

Published : May 25, 2024 21:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal with his teammate Bruno Fernandes during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley.
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal with his teammate Bruno Fernandes during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal with his teammate Bruno Fernandes during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most FA Cup titles?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United wins FA Cup: Chelsea to play Conference League, Newcastle United out of Europe next season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United wins FA Cup LIVE Reactions: David Beckham among other react
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United beats Man City 2-1 to win FA Cup final, qualifies for Europa League
    AFP
  5. Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most FA Cup titles?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United wins FA Cup LIVE Reactions: David Beckham among other react
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Bangladesh needs 105 to win after Mustafizur picks fifer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man City vs Man United highlights: Mainoo, Garnacho on target as Red Devils clinch 2-1 win against rival to lift FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United beats Man City 2-1 to win FA Cup final, qualifies for Europa League
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment