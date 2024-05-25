Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 to win its 13th FA Cup title and continued to cut Arsenal’s lead (14 titles) in becoming the most successful team in the tournament.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Man United wins FA Cup: Which teams have won the most FA Cup titles?
- Manchester United wins FA Cup LIVE Reactions: David Beckham among other react
- USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Live Score: Bangladesh needs 105 to win after Mustafizur picks fifer
- Man City vs Man United highlights: Mainoo, Garnacho on target as Red Devils clinch 2-1 win against rival to lift FA Cup
- Manchester United beats Man City 2-1 to win FA Cup final, qualifies for Europa League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE