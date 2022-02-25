Football Football Manchester United withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights Manchester United withdrew Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday. Reuters 25 February, 2022 18:13 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Manchester United withdrew Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 25 February, 2022 18:13 IST Manchester United has withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Premier League club said on Friday."In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," a club spokesperson said.More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :