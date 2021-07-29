Manchester United Women replaces Casey Stoney with Marc Skinner as new coach

Manchester United Women has appointed former Birmingham City and Orlando Pride manager Marc Skinner as its new coach to replace Casey Stoney, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday.

Skinner, who last week stepped down from his role at Pride after two seasons, joins United on a two-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

READ | Chelsea signs Manchester United forward Lauren James in landmark Women's Super League deal

He will succeed Stoney, who left United at the end of the last season and was named the first head coach of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team in San Diego this month.





Introducing our new boss for the 2021/22 season and beyond: Marc Skinner! #MUWomen pic.twitter.com/wJ0T6dAvTf — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) July 29, 2021

Skinner returns to the WSL after two years, having worked at Birmingham from 2016-19.

"Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women's game," Skinner, 38, said on United's website.

"It's an exciting opportunity to lead the team into what will be another competitive WSL season. I want us to achieve success together and our aim is to give the fans a team they can continue to be proud of."

ALSO READ | Chelsea to begin Women's Super League title defence at Arsenal

Manchester United Women, which finished fourth last season, will begin the new league campaign with a home game against Reading on September 5.