Marseille appoints Marcelino as manager to replace Tudor

The 57-year-old Spanish coach comes with trophy-winning pedigree having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in 2018-19 and guided Athletic Bilbao to the Spanish Super Cup -- their first trophy in 37 years -- in 2021.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 09:10 IST , Chennai

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino reacts during the La Liga match against Valencia on March 2, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino reacts during the La Liga match against Valencia on March 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino reacts during the La Liga match against Valencia on March 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympique de Marseille has appointed former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor who left after one season, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The 57-year-old Spanish coach comes with trophy-winning pedigree having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in 2018-19 and guided Athletic Bilbao to the Spanish Super Cup -- their first trophy in 37 years -- in 2021.

“Marcelino’s arrival is in line with our desire to give continuity to the club’s project. Our many discussions have shown a shared determination and understanding,” Marseille’s general manager of football Javier Ribalta said in a statement.

“His expertise and personality match the demands of the top level. His experience will also be a considerable asset in reinforcing the work undertaken last season.”

Marseille will be Marcelino’s first job outside Spain, having also coached Sevilla and Villarreal in a career spanning 27 years.

Former Croatia international Tudor signed a two-year contract in 2022 but left the French club earlier this month “for private and professional reasons” after leading them to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

