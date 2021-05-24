Mandzukic announces AC Milan exit after injury-plagued spell

Mario Mandzukic has announced that he will be leaving AC Milan after a six-month spell with the Serie A club, which was hugely disrupted by injuries.

The 35-year-old Croatian striker had joined Milan as a free agent in January on a deal that ran until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

RELATED | Euro squad: Alaba leads Austria; coach Foda drops Lindner, Grbic

“It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan -- I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my teammates who are not only excellent football players but a great group of guys,” Mandzukic wrote on his Instagram handle.

“I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future,” the forward added.

Mandzukic made 11 appearances for Milan in all competitions without finding the net as the side managed by Stefano Pioli finished second in Serie A, but missed almost two months with a muscular problem.