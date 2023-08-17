Inter Milan has signed Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic from Bologna on loan, both Serie A clubs said on Wednesday.
Italian media reported that Inter paid Bologna about 10 million euros ($10.87 million) for the 34-year-old with an obligation to make the deal permanent if certain conditions are met.
Video: Neymar’s club career- Santos - Barcelona - PSG - Al-Hilal - Brazilian’s tumultuous football journey
Arnautovic will return for a second spell at San Siro. He was part of the squad during the treble-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.
“A physically imposing but technically-gifted player, Marko is the complete striker and is equally talented with both feet,” Inter said in a statement.
Arnautovic has won 108 caps for Austria, scoring 34 goals.
Inter signed French forward Marcus Thuram on a free transfer earlier in the current window.
Latest on Sportstar
- Arnautovic joins Inter Milan on loan from Bologna
- Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov suffer knee injuries, to miss U.S. Open
- Women’s World Cup 2023: U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns
- Djokovic makes winning U.S. return in Cincinnati as Fokina retires
- Manchester City beats Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE