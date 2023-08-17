MagazineBuy Print

Arnautovic joins Inter Milan on loan from Bologna

Italian media reported that Inter paid Bologna about 10 million euros ($10.87 million) for the 34-year-old with an obligation to make the deal permanent if certain conditions are met.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 08:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marko Arnautovic in action during the UEFA Nations League. (File Photo)
Marko Arnautovic in action during the UEFA Nations League. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Marko Arnautovic in action during the UEFA Nations League. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Inter Milan has signed Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic from Bologna on loan, both Serie A clubs said on Wednesday.

Italian media reported that Inter paid Bologna about 10 million euros ($10.87 million) for the 34-year-old with an obligation to make the deal permanent if certain conditions are met.

Video: Neymar’s club career- Santos - Barcelona - PSG - Al-Hilal - Brazilian’s tumultuous football journey

Arnautovic will return for a second spell at San Siro. He was part of the squad during the treble-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

“A physically imposing but technically-gifted player, Marko is the complete striker and is equally talented with both feet,” Inter said in a statement.

Arnautovic has won 108 caps for Austria, scoring 34 goals.

Inter signed French forward Marcus Thuram on a free transfer earlier in the current window.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
