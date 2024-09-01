MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores twice in one minute in win for French leader Marseille

Ligue 1 2024-25: Mason Greenwood scored in the 16th minute from a sharp angle and in the 17th from in front against Toulouse.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 10:04 IST , TOULOUSE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Marseille’s Mason Greenwood during the Ligue 1 match against Toulouse.
Marseille’s Mason Greenwood during the Ligue 1 match against Toulouse. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Marseille’s Mason Greenwood during the Ligue 1 match against Toulouse. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mason Greenwood scored twice in one minute to launch Marseille to a 3-1 win over Toulouse in the French league on Saturday.

Greenwood scored in the 16th minute from a sharp angle and in the 17th from in front.

The former Manchester United forward has five goals from the first three Ligue 1 matches, matching the record of Mario Balotelli in 2016 with Nice.

The result was inevitable after Greenwood’s double and Frank Magri’s red card in the 27th for tripping Marseille’s Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Marseille squandered numerous chances and added only a second-half own-goal from Charlie Cresswell, while Shavy Babicka gave Toulouse a late consolation.

Marseille led Nantes on top of the table on goal difference.

Nantes also remained unbeaten after seeing off Montpellier 3-1.

Nantes started with Matthis Albine’s volley, although AJ Adams levelled in the 30th. Moses Simon’s penalty in injury time gave Nantes back the lead and Mostafa Mohamed sealed it late.

Brest got its first win, 4-0, at home at the expense of winless promoted side Saint-Etienne.

Mahdi Camara headed in the opener, and Romain Del Castillo converted from the spot for 2-0 by halftime. Ludovic Ajorque tapped into an open goal in the 77th after a free kick, and Kenny Lala slammed in a penalty after Pierre Cornud was caught pulling Soumaila Coulibaly’s shirt in the box.

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Ligue 1 2024-25 /

Marseille /

Toulouse

