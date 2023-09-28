Marseille appoints Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach

Olympique de Marseille has named Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach following the departure of Marcelino, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old Gattuso takes over after Spaniard Marcelino left the club amid a feud with the Marseille supporters.

Gattuso left Valencia in January, seven months after his appointment with the LaLiga side just above the relegation zone.

RELATED | Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga; Girona goes top after 6th straight victory

The former Italy midfielder previously managed his former club AC Milan and Napoli, leaving the current Serie A champions at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Marseille is eighth in Ligue 1 after two wins, three draws and a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain. It failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

It faces AS Monaco on Saturday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League.