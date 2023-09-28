MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga; Girona goes top after 6th straight victory

Brahim Díaz and Joselu scored for Madrid in its 2-0 win, while Girona came from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal and move to the top of the league.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 05:30 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

AP
Joselu of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the match between Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas.
Joselu of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the match between Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas. | Photo Credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images
infoIcon

Joselu of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the match between Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas. | Photo Credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid got back to winning ways by beating Las Palmas 2-0 on Wednesday while Girona is top of the Spanish league after its sixth straight victory.

Brahim Díaz and Joselu scored for Madrid, which was coming off a 3-1 loss at city rival Atletico Madrid after opening the season with five straight league victories.

The win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium moved Madrid to second place, one point behind Girona, which came from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal.

ALSO READ | TEN HAG DEMANDS MORE FROM GARNACHO

Girona, which is enjoying its best-ever start to the league with six wins and a draw in seven games, hosts Madrid on Saturday.

“It’s not easy to win six in a row in the first division,” Girona coach Michel said. “We have to enjoy this moment. The game against Madrid will be precious, against one of the best teams in the world.”

Girona is two points ahead of fellow Catalan club Barcelona, the defending champion that had its five-game winning streak halted by a 2-2 draw at Mallorca on Tuesday.

Madrid was in control from the start at the Bernabeu and missed chance after chance until Díaz finally opened the scoring with a high shot from near the penalty spot three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

The hosts had 18 attempts in the first half alone, with eight of them on target. Las Palmas had no shots on target until after halftime.

Newly arrived striker Joselu grew increasingly frustrated after failing to capitalize on several good scoring opportunities until finally finding the net with a header in the 54th.

Díaz started in place of new signing Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old England midfielder started on the bench for the first time this season after scoring six goals in his first seven matches with Madrid in all competitions.

Forward Vinícius Júnior, returning from injury, also started on the bench. He replaced Joselu early in the second half.

“The players are well aware how important it is to rotate,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “I try to manage the squad and we have to do that the best we can in the coming games. That will be the case until the next international break because fatigue does play a big part and there are lots of injuries in this period.”

Madrid endured yet another injury setback when defender David Alaba was substituted in the first half because of an apparent muscle problem. The club has been playing without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão because of long-term knee injuries.

It was the fourth loss for promoted Las Palmas, which beat Granada in the previous round for its first win of the season.

GIRONA KEEPS WINNING

Girona players celebrate after scoring a goal.
Girona players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Fran Santiago
lightbox-info

Girona players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Fran Santiago

Girona rallied to beat Villarreal and extend its stunning start to the season.

Dani Parejo put the hosts ahead by converting a 49th-minute penalty kick, but Artem Dovbyk and Eric García gave Girona the lead with goals in the 56th and 61st minutes.

Girona, controlled by City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City, opened the season with a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad.

Villarreal is winless in three matches in all competitions.

OTHER RESULTS

Fourth-place Athletic Bilbao drew 2-2 against Getafe at home, while Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano finished 0-0.

Valencia lost 1-0 to visiting Real Sociedad.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Girona /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La-Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga; Girona goes top after 6th straight victory
    AP
  2. Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo, Live Score: Lineups out - Lionel Messi misses US Open Cup final; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 28: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Honest Lalit Kumar runs 100m final alone as others flee to evade dope test at Delhi State Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Vismaya, the star of Asian Games 2018, starts from basics with an eye at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga; Girona goes top after 6th straight victory
    AP
  2. Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo, Live Score: Lineups out - Lionel Messi misses US Open Cup final; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. With new talent all around, WSL set to have the most competitive season
    Reuters
  4. PSG’s Nuno Mendes to undergo surgery, out for four months
    AFP
  5. Spanish court includes FIFA Women’s World Cup winning coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga; Girona goes top after 6th straight victory
    AP
  2. Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo, Live Score: Lineups out - Lionel Messi misses US Open Cup final; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 28: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Honest Lalit Kumar runs 100m final alone as others flee to evade dope test at Delhi State Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Vismaya, the star of Asian Games 2018, starts from basics with an eye at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment