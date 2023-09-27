MagazineBuy Print

Amrabat backs Man United to do ‘something big’ after troubled start

Amrabat impressed on his first start for the club as he filled in at left-back before switching to his preferred midfield role during Tuesday's League Cup third-round win against Crystal Palace.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 19:46 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sofyan Amrabat in the Carabao Cup Third Round match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford
Sofyan Amrabat in the Carabao Cup Third Round match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sofyan Amrabat in the Carabao Cup Third Round match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sofyan Amrabat believes Manchester United can still do “something big” this season after the Morocco midfielder helped his troubled side get back on track.

Amrabat impressed on his first start for the club as he filled in at left-back before switching to his preferred midfield role during Tuesday’s League Cup third-round win against Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old played a key role in the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, lifting some of the pressure on the team after a dismal start to the campaign.

After an injury delayed his debut following his transfer deadline-day arrival from Fiorentina, Amrabat finally came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Burnley before starting against Palace.

ALSO READ | TEN HAG DEMANDS MORE FROM GARNACHO

Those victories have changed the mood at the club after United lost four of their opening six matches in a season for the first time since 1986.

Amrabat is confident that Erik ten Hag’s men have the talent to put their shaky start behind them and enjoy a successful season.

“I have a lot of confidence because I see that we have so much quality,” he said.

“I think it was a bit unlucky with the injuries we had. Of course for every team it’s difficult if you have a lot of injuries.

“We have a fantastic coach, we have fantastic fans, so I believe that we can do something big.”

Linked with several clubs last season after impressing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, Amrabat was keen to reunite with Ten Hag after playing for the Dutchman at Utrecht.

“A lot of clubs, a lot of speaking, talking, but for me it was clear I wanted Manchester United,” he said.

“It was long months for me, difficult months for me, but at the end it’s nice on the last day that I signed here and that I’m here is now the most important thing.”

United reportedly paid £8.6 million ($10.4 million) to sign Amrabat on loan for the season, with the deal including the option to trigger a permanent move.

“It was a dream of mine. Since I was a child I worked for this every day and to be here is a dream, it’s fantastic,” he said.

“I hope we have a fantastic season, I hope we can win something and then later we will see what will happen.”

