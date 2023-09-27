MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Poland refuses to play against Russia after UEFA lifts ban on Russian youth teams

Poland will boycott all international football matches against Russian teams, the president of the country’s football federation said on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 17:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The men’s team, led by Robert Lewandowski, stands a chance of not playing Russia in the international friendlies.
The men’s team, led by Robert Lewandowski, stands a chance of not playing Russia in the international friendlies. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The men’s team, led by Robert Lewandowski, stands a chance of not playing Russia in the international friendlies. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland will boycott all international football matches against Russian teams, the president of the country’s football federation said on Wednesday following a decision by UEFA to lift a ban on youth sides from Russia.

“If Russian national teams are authorised to play, our national teams will not play against them. That is the only good solution,” Cezary Kulesza wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Poland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Poland refuses to play against Russia after UEFA lifts ban on Russian youth teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, September 27 Updates: Nikhat Zareen through to quarterfinal; Anant wins silver in men’s skeet; India 6th with 22 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern and German forward Gnabry out for several weeks with arm fracture
    AFP
  5. Shooting stars of different hues: With seven medals in one day, Indian shooters relish in glory at Asian Games 2023
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Poland refuses to play against Russia after UEFA lifts ban on Russian youth teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern and German forward Gnabry out for several weeks with arm fracture
    AFP
  3. Morocco to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals
    Reuters
  4. Ukraine to boycott all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams
    AFP
  5. England won’t play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. Poland refuses to play against Russia after UEFA lifts ban on Russian youth teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, September 27 Updates: Nikhat Zareen through to quarterfinal; Anant wins silver in men’s skeet; India 6th with 22 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern and German forward Gnabry out for several weeks with arm fracture
    AFP
  5. Shooting stars of different hues: With seven medals in one day, Indian shooters relish in glory at Asian Games 2023
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment