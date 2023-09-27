Poland refuses to play against Russia after UEFA lifts ban on Russian youth teams

Poland will boycott all international football matches against Russian teams, the president of the country’s football federation said on Wednesday following a decision by UEFA to lift a ban on youth sides from Russia.
“If Russian national teams are authorised to play, our national teams will not play against them. That is the only good solution,” Cezary Kulesza wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
More to follow.
