League Cup: Manchester United to host Newcastle in fourth round

Holder Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup after Wednesday’s draw threw up a repeat of last season’s final.
Newcastle had earlier booked its place in the last 16 after beating Premier League champion Manchester City 1-0 at St James’ Park.
Nine-times winner Liverpool, 3-1 winner at home to Leicester City on Wednesday, was handed a trip to Premier League Bournemouth while Arsenal will travel to West Ham United in a London derby and Everton hosts Burnley.
Chelsea will have a home game against second tier Blackburn Rovers while Fulham are away to Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.
League Two Mansfield Town hosts League One side Port Vale while League One Exeter City is at home to Championship side Middlesbrough.
The matches will take place in the week starting Oct. 30.
