Man City out of League Cup after 1-0 loss at Newcastle; Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea advance

Newcastle beat Man City 1-0 on Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup which also eluded Pep Guardiola’s team during its storied treble last season.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 05:38 IST , Newcastle - 3 MINS READ

AP
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Manchester City.
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: GEORGE WOOD/Getty Images
infoIcon

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: GEORGE WOOD/Getty Images

Manchester City seems to win every competition it enters these days except the English League Cup.

Newcastle beat Man City 1-0 on Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup which also eluded Pep Guardiola’s team during its storied treble last season. Guardiola’s agitation showed by getting a yellow card in the closing minutes for dissent to the match officials.

“No problem, I accept everything,” Guardiola told the BBC of his booking. “Congratulations to Newcastle for the victory.”

Guardiola left star starters Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden on the bench, yet Man City still dominated the first half without making its possession count with a goal.

Alexander Isak struck in the 53rd for Newcastle which also made sweeping lineup changes to rest key players for another midweek fixture sandwiched between two Champions League challenges.

The goal was created by Joelinton’s dribble into and across the penalty area past four City defenders before squaring a pass that found Isak alone at the far post.

Foden and Jeremy Doku came on in the second half but could not find a leveler as Haaland stayed on the bench among the unused substitutes.

RELATED | Real Madrid back to winning ways in La Liga; Girona goes top after 6th straight victory

Man City won the League Cup five times in six seasons through 2021 and now has been eliminated in three straight seasons.

Guardiola’s team already won the UEFA Super Cup last month, still has Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies to defend, and there is a first Club World Cup to play for in December in Saudi Arabia.

LIVERPOOL COMEBACKS

Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi, second left, is challenged by Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic during the English League Cup third round soccer atch between Liverpool and Leicester City.
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi, second left, is challenged by Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the English League Cup third round soccer atch between Liverpool and Leicester City. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP
lightbox-info

Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi, second left, is challenged by Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic during the English League Cup third round soccer atch between Liverpool and Leicester City. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP

Liverpool is making a habit of conceding the first goal in games but is still unbeaten this season after beating Leicester 3-1 with three second-half goals.

A third-minute goal by Leicester’s Kasey McAteer made it five times in eight games that Liverpool trailed 1-0, and the second time it fell behind in the opening minutes at Anfield.

It would be Leicester’s only shot on target as Liverpool rallied with 29 goal attempts, 10 of them on target, and goals for Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota.

Szoboszlai’s was the pick in the 70th, a rifled shot from 20 meters that glanced off the underside of the crossbar on its way to the net.

ARSENAL, CHELSEA ADVANCE

Arsenal and Chelsea came through games against Premier League opposition as all nine matches on Wednesday were won in regulation time and did not go directly to a penalty shootout.

Arsenal won 1-0 at Brentford thanks to Reiss Nelson’s goal in the eighth minutes after poor passing in the home defense.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fielded three players -- Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo -- who were signed from Brighton in a 1-0 win over their old club.

Nicolas Jackson scored in the 50th for the Senegal forward’s second goal of the season.

TOP-TIER TEAMS WIN

Everton reversed a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Premier League last month to take a 2-1 win at Villa Park. James Garner scored in the 15th and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 50th for Everton, which now has two away wins in five days after a troubled start to the season.

There were routine wins for Fulham and Bournemouth at home to second-tier teams.

Fulham’s foundation for a 2-1 win over Norwich was a 12th-minute goal by Carlos Vinícius. Bournemouth struck twice in a three-minute spell early in the second half to beat Stoke 2-0.

West Ham needed a 70th-minute goal by Tomas Soucek in a 1-0 win at third-tier Lincoln.

The highest scoring game saw Blackburn beat Cardiff 5-2 in a clash of second-tier teams.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
