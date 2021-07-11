Marseille signs Roma keeper Pau Lopez in loan deal

Marseille on Sunday said it had agreed a season loan deal, with option to buy, with Roma for the Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Lopez, 26, who has two Spanish caps, started out with Espanyol before having a season on loan at Tottenham four years ago.

Third choice at Spurs, he did not make a competitive appearance and moved on to Betis before joining Roma in 2019.

Lopez's arrival at Marseille places a question mark against the future of veteran Steve Mandanda.

The 36-year-old, who was a member of France's Euro 2020 squad behind Hugo Lloris, has played for the club since 2007, save for an injury-ravaged loan spell with Crystal Palace in 2016-2017.