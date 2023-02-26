Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 LIVE streaming details: Preview, when and where to watch, stats, predicted 11

PREVIEW

Marseille’s fierce rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain has lost some of its edges in recent years as the Qatar-owned club has dominated French football, but OM’s resurgence under Igor Tudor has their passionate supporters dreaming of beating the capital club to the title.

PSG has been French champions in eight of the past 10 years and has lost just two of its last 27 meetings with Marseille - whose last Ligue 1 crown came in 2010 under Didier Deschamps.

Yet one of those defeats came earlier this month when Marseille outfought and outclassed its old foes to win 2-1 in a French Cup tie played in a frenzied atmosphere at the Velodrome.

Predicted lineups Marseille: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Kabore; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Sanchez PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Neymar, Ekitike League form Marseille: W-W-L-W-D PSG: W-L-W-W-D

The stadium will be the scene of this Sunday’s rematch, with 65,000 home fans hoping to see their side once again get one over on Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and PSG’s other stars.

All meetings between the clubs are huge occasions, but this is a potentially pivotal game in the fight for the title, with second-placed Marseille knowing a win will leave them just two points adrift of a stuttering PSG at the top of the table.

“Of course we are thinking about the title, but we are just taking things one game at a time,” said centre-back Chancel Mbemba after Marseille’s 3-2 win at Toulouse last weekend.

While PSG has struggled in 2023, Marseille has won 12 and drawn one of 14 matches played since going out of the Champions League at the start of November.

-AFP

When is the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match happening?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match will start at 1:15am IST on Monday, February 27.

Where can I watch the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match live?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can I live stream the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinemas for free.