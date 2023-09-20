Manchester United goalkeeper Earps wins England Women’s Player of the Year

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps was voted England’s Women’s Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old, who won FIFA’s Golden Glove award at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finished ahead of Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in the voting.
Earps has 41 caps since making her senior debut in 2017 and was a key player for the Lionesses in their run to the World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain.
“Wow, feel so humbled and grateful to be named England Women’s Player of the Year! Bit emotional actually! Thank you to everyone that voted for me and thank you to my incredible team mates,” Earps said on Instagram.
England hosts Scotland on Friday before a trip to the Netherlands next Tuesday.
