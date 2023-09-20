MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United goalkeeper Earps wins England Women’s Player of the Year

The 30-year-old, who won FIFA’s Golden Glove award at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finished ahead of Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in the voting.

Sep 20, 2023

Reuters
England’s Mary Earps during training at St George’s Park ahead of the Women’s UEFA Nations League.
England’s Mary Earps during training at St George’s Park ahead of the Women’s UEFA Nations League. | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/ Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Mary Earps during training at St George’s Park ahead of the Women’s UEFA Nations League. | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/ Reuters

 Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps was voted England’s Women’s Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who won FIFA’s Golden Glove award at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finished ahead of Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in the voting.

ALSO READ: US women’s team ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup

Earps has 41 caps since making her senior debut in 2017 and was a key player for the Lionesses in their run to the World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain.

“Wow, feel so humbled and grateful to be named England Women’s Player of the Year! Bit emotional actually! Thank you to everyone that voted for me and thank you to my incredible team mates,” Earps said on Instagram.

England hosts Scotland on Friday before a trip to the Netherlands next Tuesday.

