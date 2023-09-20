MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola

Silva, who signed a one-year extension last month which will keep him at City until 2026, was forced off before halftime of City’s 3-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 10:35 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku comes on as a substitute to replace Bernardo Silva
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku comes on as a substitute to replace Bernardo Silva | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku comes on as a substitute to replace Bernardo Silva | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side is now “in trouble” after Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva joined the club’s lengthy injury list.

Silva, who signed a one-year extension last month which will keep him at City until 2026, was forced off before halftime of City’s 3-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

City is already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic due to injury.

“He (Silva) didn’t say anything at the end,” Guardiola said. “I didn’t speak with the doctors, but apparently, for the next games, he won’t be able to play.”

Premier League leader City next hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday, looking to make it six wins from six, but Guardiola is worried about the impact of having so many key players absent at the same time.

“We are in trouble but I am not going to say, ‘Oh, we have a lot of injuries’,” he told reporters.

“When we have five important players - really, really important players - injured, to sustain that for a long time will be difficult. But it is what it is.”

