MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel

Manchester United goes up against German giant Bayern Munich, away from home, in the UEFA Champions League, after a stuttering start in the Premier League, where it lost three of its first five games, for the first time.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 07:43 IST , Chennai - 5 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
Ten Hag’s (left) Man United has been caught in a whirlwind of issues on and off the field while Bayern, under Tuchel (right), has begun its league campaign without much fuss, only dropping points in a frantic 2-2 draw against title-challengers Bayer Leverkusen.
Ten Hag’s (left) Man United has been caught in a whirlwind of issues on and off the field while Bayern, under Tuchel (right), has begun its league campaign without much fuss, only dropping points in a frantic 2-2 draw against title-challengers Bayer Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ten Hag’s (left) Man United has been caught in a whirlwind of issues on and off the field while Bayern, under Tuchel (right), has begun its league campaign without much fuss, only dropping points in a frantic 2-2 draw against title-challengers Bayer Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Much like last season, Manchester United has painted itself into a corner quite early, needing a big win against a big fish to shock its campaign start.

Last year, after losing its opening two matches, United managed to secure a season-reviving win against Liverpool and would go on to have a decent outing, finishing third in the league and winning the League Cup.

Now, it goes up against German giant Bayern Munich, away from home, in the UEFA Champions League, after a stuttering start in the Premier League, where it lost three of its first five games, for the first time.

United has been caught in a whirlwind of issues - injuries have chipped away an already out-of-balance squad, while off-field shenanigans (Antony’s domestic violence allegations and Jadon Sancho’s ‘indiscipline’ have compounded manager Erik Ten Hag’s worry lines.

Bayern, on the other hand, has begun its league campaign without much fuss, only dropping points in a frantic 2-2 draw against title-challengers Bayer Leverkusen.

Record-signing Harry Kane has merged as one with the German outfit, hitting the ground running with four goals and an assist in four Bundesliga games.

Bayern’s Mathys Tel, second from left, celebrates with Harry Kane, left, and Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich.
Bayern’s Mathys Tel, second from left, celebrates with Harry Kane, left, and Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner
lightbox-info

Bayern’s Mathys Tel, second from left, celebrates with Harry Kane, left, and Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner

“With his [Kane] personality and the way he plays, we have exactly the player we need. We’re trying to get him more involved in our game. We know it’ll be an absolute success story,” said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel about Kane.

Defensive woes aplenty for Red Devils

A major reason for United’s woeful start has been its defensive frailty. In its opening five league games, it has conceded 10 goals, the joint-second worst in the league, from an expected goal against (xGA) tally of 9.1.

Injuries to first-choice defenders like Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissakka have contributed to this poor showing. United’s defensive performance has also been dragged down by some uncharacteristically porous performance from defensive midfielder Casemiro.

Kane, who was heavily linked to join the Red Devils before he joined Bayern, will look to feast on the situation and improve his numbers against the Premier League side, having scored only five goals in 18 appearances against them.

Bayern, on the other hand, has let in just four goals in four games with an xGA of 3.6, highlighting a stabler defensive core. The absence of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been shored up by Thomas Tuchel’s side, with new signing Kim Min Jae easing into the centre of the defence.

The chink in the armour for Bayern

Bayern’s although has a major chink, which fits perfectly well with United’s primary point of strength.

The Bavarians are yet to sort out their right-back issue, with the German side forced to use three different options there so far this season, including midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: Lewis Storey
lightbox-info

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion. | Photo Credit: Lewis Storey

United’s primary attacking source is the searing pace of Marcus Rashford down the left. The English winger had a field day against Brighton, despite his side losing 1-3. The only thing which held him back was his decision-making in the final third.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a much more refined performance from Rashford, with his budding partnership with newly acquired striker Rasmus Hojlund offering promise to the Dutch manager.

Variance in buildup

Bayern is a side which likes to assert itself on the ball. No team has had more possession of the ball in Bundesliga than Bayern (62.3%).

Bayern’s attacking sequence contains an average of 4.72 passes (again league highest), with the side having the joint-most build-up attacks (shot ending sequence which consists of 10 passes or more) in the league.

Meanwhile, United is a side aiming to be as direct as possible. Before the season began, Ten Hag had proclaimed that he wants United to be the best transition team in the world.

“We want to play dynamic [football], we want to play with speed and we want to play aggressive out of a very good team spirit. So that is United.”

United’s numbers are also hinting towards the manager’s ambitions. United is the third-fastest team in the Premier League for speed of attack. It also has the second-most direct attacks (16) in the league, only behind Aston Villa.

Ten Hag’s decision to set his team in such a way is not just because he has players like Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, who are some of the best in the world in playing piercingly direct football. But, it is also down to his side’s lack of ability to build play from the back with patience, despite signing goalkeeper Andre Onana specifically for it.

The Red Devils have enjoyed just 50.2% of the possession in the league so far, with the side often having to rely on Onana’s long-range distribution to move the ball forward.

Against Tuchel’s Bayern, which presses high and intensely, United will be again forced to rely on long balls over the top or wait for counter-attacking opportunities, using the pace of Rashford and Hojlund.

Mulling over Muller

Only one man remains from the last time these two sides met in a competitive game - Thomas Muller.

The 34-year-old, who scored in Bayern’s win back in the 2013/14 UCL quarterfinal, continues to be a prominent attacking threat for his side.

But, Muller, unlike in the past, is no longer an assured starter for Bayern. But his big-game experience will make him an exciting pick for Tuchel against United.

Muller has historically struck up incredibly fruitful partnerships with predatory strikers – Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gomez in Bayern and Miroslav Klose with Germany. Add to that his deft off-the-ball movement and his penchant for scoring against big-name opponents.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Bayern Munich /

Thomas Tuchel /

Erik ten Hag /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo held scoreless as Al Nassr opens Asian Champions League campaign with 2-0 win vs. Persepolis
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League: Mbappe and Hakimi score as PSG beats Dortmund 2-0
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: UCL games on matchday 1, kick-off time, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League: Last ever group stage starts as Man City looks to defend title
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League return just the start of Euro adventure for Saudi-backed Newcastle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo held scoreless as Al Nassr opens Asian Champions League campaign with 2-0 win vs. Persepolis
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League: Mbappe and Hakimi score as PSG beats Dortmund 2-0
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian sailing team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment