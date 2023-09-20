MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Bayern vs Man United LIVE score, Champions League: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM ISTBAY vs MUN updates

BAY vs MUN: Follow live updates from the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League 2023-24 group-stage match from the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Updated : Sep 20, 2023 23:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Leon Goretzka and team mates of Bayern Munich inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on September 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany.
Leon Goretzka and team mates of Bayern Munich inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on September 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Leon Goretzka and team mates of Bayern Munich inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on September 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League 2023-24 group-stage match from the Allianz Arena in Munich. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates from the clash.
  • September 20, 2023 23:33
    Head-to-Head record!

    Played: 12 | Bayern Munich: 6 | Manchester United: 4 | Draws: 2


    Goals: Bayern Munich: 17, Manchester United: 13

  • September 20, 2023 23:21
    Bayern Munich lineup!
  • September 20, 2023 23:17
    Man United lineup!
  • September 20, 2023 23:06
    How can Thomas Tuchel and Erik Ten Hag shape their teams?

    Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel

  • September 20, 2023 22:55
    PREVIEW

    Manchester United might have to summon the spirit of 1999 when it opens its Champions League campaign at old rival Bayern Munich.


    United has started the Premier League with three losses in its opening five games and was booed by its own fans after the latest defeat against Brighton on Saturday.


    Off-field issues involving Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony have provided unwanted distractions for United manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted after losing to Brighton that the team is not in crisis.


    Read full preview HERE


    Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Predicted XI


    Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich(GK); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane


    Manchester United predicted XI: Onana(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund


    Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming info


    When and where is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match kicking off?


    The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, Thursday, September 21.


    Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?


    The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.


    Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?


    The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Manchester United /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern vs Man United LIVE score, Champions League: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM ISTBAY vs MUN updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian football looks for silver lining in Hangzhou; Mandhana eyes win cricket’s quarterfinal
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India-W vs Malaysia-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games quarterfinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India to face Pakistan in away tie in Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Bayern vs Man United LIVE score, Champions League: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM ISTBAY vs MUN updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Bayern Munich - a trip down memory lane of the historic 1999 Champions League final
    Aneesh Dey
  3. UEFA Champions League: Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to make ‘beautiful memories’ on return
    AFP
  4. Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern vs Man United LIVE score, Champions League: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM ISTBAY vs MUN updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian football looks for silver lining in Hangzhou; Mandhana eyes win cricket’s quarterfinal
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India-W vs Malaysia-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games quarterfinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India to face Pakistan in away tie in Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Off
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment