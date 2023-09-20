Bayern vs Man United LIVE score, Champions League: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM ISTBAY vs MUN updates

Key Updates
- September 20, 2023 23:33Head-to-Head record!
Played: 12 | Bayern Munich: 6 | Manchester United: 4 | Draws: 2
Goals: Bayern Munich: 17, Manchester United: 13
- September 20, 2023 23:21Bayern Munich lineup!
- September 20, 2023 23:17Man United lineup!
- September 20, 2023 23:06How can Thomas Tuchel and Erik Ten Hag shape their teams?
- September 20, 2023 22:55PREVIEW
Manchester United might have to summon the spirit of 1999 when it opens its Champions League campaign at old rival Bayern Munich.
United has started the Premier League with three losses in its opening five games and was booed by its own fans after the latest defeat against Brighton on Saturday.
Off-field issues involving Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony have provided unwanted distractions for United manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted after losing to Brighton that the team is not in crisis.
Read full preview HERE
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Predicted XI
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich(GK); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Manchester United predicted XI: Onana(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming info
When and where is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match kicking off?
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, Thursday, September 21.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern vs Man United LIVE score, Champions League: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM ISTBAY vs MUN updates
- Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
- Asian Games 2023: Indian football looks for silver lining in Hangzhou; Mandhana eyes win cricket’s quarterfinal
- India-W vs Malaysia-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games quarterfinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
- India to face Pakistan in away tie in Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Off
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE