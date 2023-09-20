Bayern vs Man United LIVE score, Champions League: Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM ISTBAY vs MUN updates

PREVIEW

Manchester United might have to summon the spirit of 1999 when it opens its Champions League campaign at old rival Bayern Munich.

United has started the Premier League with three losses in its opening five games and was booed by its own fans after the latest defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

Off-field issues involving Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony have provided unwanted distractions for United manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted after losing to Brighton that the team is not in crisis.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich(GK); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming info

When and where is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match kicking off?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, Thursday, September 21.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India