MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games

Africa Aquatic’s report said Hafnaoui had declined to resume training in the United States where he was previously based but did not provide details.

Published : May 08, 2024 10:02 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ahmed Hafnaoui of Team Tunisia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400m Freestyle Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Ahmed Hafnaoui of Team Tunisia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400m Freestyle Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Team Tunisia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400m Freestyle Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olympic 400 metres freestyle champion Ahmed Hafnaoui will miss the Paris Games, Africa Aquatics (AA) said on Tuesday.

The continental governing body said on its website the 21-year-old Tunisian had confirmed Tunisian media reports that he would not swim at the July 26-August 11 Games.

AA’s report said Hafnaoui had declined to resume training in the United States where he was previously based but did not provide details.

The Tunisian Olympic Committee and national swimming federation did not provide immediate comment to  Reuters.

A representative of Hafnaoui also did not provide immediate comment.

ALSO READ: Katie Ledecky awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom

Hafnaoui had trained in California late last year under former U.S. team head coach Mark Schubert, who runs an elite distance swimming programme in Orange County.

However, he told reporters at the World Championships in Doha in February that he had returned home to Tunisia, citing a visa issue.

In 2021 at the age of 18, Hafnaoui stunned the world by winning the 400m freestyle gold from lane eight at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics after being the slowest qualifier in the final.

He claimed the 800m and 1,500m freestyle titles at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka and was runner-up in the 400m behind Australia’s Sam Short.

However, he failed to reach the final in all three events at the last World Championships in Doha in February. 

Related Topics

Ahmed Hafnaoui /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves
    AFP
  3. Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    AFP
  4. Football fans now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport -- May 25
    AP
  5. Brazil’s bid to host the Women’s World Cup tops European rival
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games
    Reuters
  2. Katie Ledecky awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris inaugurates giant water storage basin to clean up the River Seine for Olympic swimming
    AP
  4. World champion Clareburt hopes China doping case won’t dominate Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Brazilian swimmer Fratus to miss Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves
    AFP
  3. Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    AFP
  4. Football fans now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport -- May 25
    AP
  5. Brazil’s bid to host the Women’s World Cup tops European rival
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment