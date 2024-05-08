PREVIEW
Real Madrid hosts Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 8. (MAY 9, 12:30 AM IST)
Real wrapped up the LaLiga title over the weekend with four matches to spare but that has not stopped Ancelotti from being extremely critical of his team’s performance in their 2-2 draw in the first-leg of the Champions League semi in Germany.
He has warned his players that they cannot afford another sub par performance if they want to contest the June 1 final at Wembley Stadium.
“We need a match with intensity, with pace... Looking at the first leg, defensively we could have done a lot more,” Ancelotti told a press conference on Tuesday, insisting that his side cannot afford to underestimate the challenge posed by Bayern despite the German side’s disappointing domestic campaign.
Bayer Leverkusen ended Bayern’s 11-year Bundesliga reign by securing the league crown last month but Ancelotti said the six-times European Cup winners will have extra motivation to win the only trophy they can still fight for this season
Via Reuters
Head-to-head stats
Real Madrid: 11
Bayern Munich: 12
Draws: 4
Predicted XI
Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
Bayern Munich: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
When and where will the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg kick-off?
Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match in India?
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Champions League semifinal second leg, head-to-head, preview, predicted lineups
