England keeper Mary Earps to leave Manchester United

Earps, who has made 50 appearances for England, missed this month’s Euro 2025 qualifying match against France with a hip injury but remains in the squad for the matches against Ireland and Sweden in July.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 18:10 IST , Purulia - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Mary Earps holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56.
Manchester United’s Mary Earps holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United's Mary Earps holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United after five years at the club, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side said on Saturday as British media reports linked her with a potential move to Paris St Germain.

The former Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Reading keeper joined United in 2019 and set a WSL record by keeping 14 clean sheets in 2022-23, before helping the team to win the Women’s FA Cup in 2024, its first major trophy.

The 31-year-old also holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56.

“I have decided that it’s time for a new challenge. It’s a decision I’ve gone backwards and forwards on for some time, and is not one I’ve made lightly,” Earps wrote on Instagram.

“The club is about to undergo a period of transition and unfortunately I don’t feel it aligns with the timing of where I’m at in my career,” she added.

United, in a statement, wished Earps the best of luck in the next stage of her career.

“Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Mary for her fine service,” the statement said as it announced the third major departure this week after midfielder and captain Katie Zelem and forward Lucia Garcia.

Earps, who has made 50 appearances for England, missed this month’s Euro 2025 qualifying match against France with a hip injury but remains in the squad for the matches against Ireland and Sweden in July.

Related Topics

Mary Earps /

Manchester United Women /

Women's Super League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

