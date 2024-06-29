England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United after five years at the club, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side said on Saturday as British media reports linked her with a potential move to Paris St Germain.
The former Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Reading keeper joined United in 2019 and set a WSL record by keeping 14 clean sheets in 2022-23, before helping the team to win the Women’s FA Cup in 2024, its first major trophy.
The 31-year-old also holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56.
“I have decided that it’s time for a new challenge. It’s a decision I’ve gone backwards and forwards on for some time, and is not one I’ve made lightly,” Earps wrote on Instagram.
ALSO READ | Euro 2024: England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making
“The club is about to undergo a period of transition and unfortunately I don’t feel it aligns with the timing of where I’m at in my career,” she added.
United, in a statement, wished Earps the best of luck in the next stage of her career.
“Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Mary for her fine service,” the statement said as it announced the third major departure this week after midfielder and captain Katie Zelem and forward Lucia Garcia.
Earps, who has made 50 appearances for England, missed this month’s Euro 2025 qualifying match against France with a hip injury but remains in the squad for the matches against Ireland and Sweden in July.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Barbados weather updates, rain expected in IND vs SA title clash; Predicted Lineups, squads
- England keeper Mary Earps to leave Manchester United
- India vs South Africa LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who will win coin flip — IND’s Rohit Sharma or SA’s Aiden Markram?
- IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Party overcast in Bridgetown ahead of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
- Dominant Celtics leaps across the Lakers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE