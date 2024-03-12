MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Maurizio Sarri steps down as Lazio coach after poor run of games - reports

Mauricio Sarri steps down as Lazio manager after poor run of game in the league. Sarri’s team was also dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 21:18 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri standing in the serie a
Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri standing in the serie a | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri standing in the serie a | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has resigned after a poor run of form left the Serie A team off the pace in the race for European football, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Contacted by AFP, Lazio refused to either confirm or deny the widespread reports that Sarri had stepped down.

Monday night’s 2-1 home defeat to Udinese left Lazio seven points from Atalanta which sits in Italy’s Europa Conference League place and a further four away from the final Champions League spot held by Bologna.

Lazio finished second last season but is currently ninth after losing 12 of its 28 league fixtures.

Sarri’s team was also dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich after leading by a single goal following the first leg of its last-16 tie.

Lazio’s season is not completely over as it is in the Italian Cup semifinals, where it will take on Juventus over two legs.

ALSO READ | Manchester United’s Mason Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

Sarri joined Lazio in 2021 after a year’s sabbatical following his league title win at Juventus at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 65-year-old, who also won the 2019 Europa League with Chelsea, is most famous for the flamboyant Napoli team which nearly won Serie A in 2018.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Lazio /

Maurizio Sarri /

Atalanta /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick drops three national team players for homophobic chanting
    AP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Maurizio Sarri steps down as Lazio coach after poor run of games - reports
    AFP
  3. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Perry takes six, Mumbai 113 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 12
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters takes on a revamped Mohun Bagan side in big league clash
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick drops three national team players for homophobic chanting
    AP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Maurizio Sarri steps down as Lazio coach after poor run of games - reports
    AFP
  3. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters takes on a revamped Mohun Bagan side in big league clash
    Stan Rayan
  4. Cameroon Football Federation suspends player over alleged identity fraud, faces Cup of Nations ban
    Reuters
  5. PSG’s Marquinhos out of action until international break
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick drops three national team players for homophobic chanting
    AP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Maurizio Sarri steps down as Lazio coach after poor run of games - reports
    AFP
  3. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Perry takes six, Mumbai 113 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 12
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters takes on a revamped Mohun Bagan side in big league clash
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment