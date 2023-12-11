Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live updates, AFC Cup 2023-24: Preview, when, where to watch?

Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League champions, embark on a crucial journey to the Maldives on Monday, December 11 to face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in a must-win encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, with its AFC Cup Group D fate hanging in the balance.

Coach Juan Ferrando will be urging his team to address its vulnerabilities and showcase its true potential. While a win in the Maldives would propel them to 10 points, its qualification hopes hinge on the outcome of the other group match between Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC.

A draw in that encounter could see the Mariners exit the competition, but only a convincing victory of the Kings would guarantee its passage to the knockouts.

