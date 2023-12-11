Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live updates, AFC Cup 2023-24: Preview, when, where to watch?

- December 11, 2023 14:15Preview
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League champions, embark on a crucial journey to the Maldives on Monday, December 11 to face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in a must-win encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, with its AFC Cup Group D fate hanging in the balance.
Coach Juan Ferrando will be urging his team to address its vulnerabilities and showcase its true potential. While a win in the Maldives would propel them to 10 points, its qualification hopes hinge on the outcome of the other group match between Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC.
A draw in that encounter could see the Mariners exit the competition, but only a convincing victory of the Kings would guarantee its passage to the knockouts.
- December 11, 2023 14:15Live-streaming Info
Maziya vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League champions, embark on a crucial journey to the Maldives on Monday, December 11 to face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in a must-win encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, with its AFC Cup Group D fate hanging in the balance.
- December 11, 2023 14:15How can you watch the Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match in India online?
The game will be live-streamed on Fancode and JioTV.
- December 11, 2023 14:15How can you watch the Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match in India?
The Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel.
- December 11, 2023 14:15When and where is the match between Maziya and Mohun Bagan kicking-off?
Mazia SRC vs The Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Monday, December 11 at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
- December 11, 2023 14:15Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D clash from the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male. I’m Saikat bringing to you all the pre-match buildups and live updates from the continental clash.
Latest on Sportstar
- Re-ten(s)ion!
- Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Kerala in deep trouble versus Rajasthan; HAR rebuilds after 2 wickets v BEN
- Travis Head, Nahida Akter win ICC Player of the Month awards for November
- Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live updates, AFC Cup 2023-24: Preview, when, where to watch?
- IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: India hopes World Cup prospects get playing time as rain threat looms large again
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE