Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live updates, AFC Cup 2023-24: Preview, when, where to watch?

MAZ vs MBSG: Live updates from the AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D clash between Maziya Sports & Recreational Club and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.

Updated : Dec 11, 2023 14:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Kolkata, West Bengal, Sports, Jason Steven Cummings Petratos after scoring the 1sd goal Photo DEBASISH BHADURI
Kolkata, West Bengal, Sports, Jason Steven Cummings Petratos after scoring the 1sd goal Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
Kolkata, West Bengal, Sports, Jason Steven Cummings Petratos after scoring the 1sd goal Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D clash from the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male. We are bringing out all the pre-match buildups and live updates from the continental clash.

  • December 11, 2023 14:15
    Preview

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League champions, embark on a crucial journey to the Maldives on Monday, December 11 to face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in a must-win encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, with its AFC Cup Group D fate hanging in the balance.

    Coach Juan Ferrando will be urging his team to address its vulnerabilities and showcase its true potential. While a win in the Maldives would propel them to 10 points, its qualification hopes hinge on the outcome of the other group match between Bashundhara Kings and Odisha FC. 

    A draw in that encounter could see the Mariners exit the competition, but only a convincing victory of the Kings would guarantee its passage to the knockouts.

  • December 11, 2023 14:15
    Live-streaming Info

    Maziya vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning Indian Super League champions, embark on a crucial journey to the Maldives on Monday, December 11 to face Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in a must-win encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, with its AFC Cup Group D fate hanging in the balance.

  • December 11, 2023 14:15
    How can you watch the Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match in India online?

    The game will be live-streamed on Fancode and JioTV.

  • December 11, 2023 14:15
    How can you watch the Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match in India?

    The Mazia SRC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel

  • December 11, 2023 14:15
    When and where is the match between Maziya and Mohun Bagan kicking-off?

    Mazia SRC vs The Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Monday, December 11 at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.

  • December 11, 2023 14:15
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D clash from the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male. I’m Saikat bringing to you all the pre-match buildups and live updates from the continental clash.

